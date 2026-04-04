REUNION RADIO TOP 5 CLUB ANTHEMS OF ALL TIME

In the heart of Dallas, where hip-hop pulses through the streets like a second heartbeat, two voices have stood the test of time—DJ Big Bink and TDK. Together, they have become the longest-running radio duo in Dallas radio history, shaping not only the sound of the city but the future of its artists.

Their journey began with a shared passion for music and a belief that Dallas talent deserved a global stage. Week after week, year after year, they built a platform that became more than just radio—it became a launchpad. Countless artists who once walked into the studio unknown walked out with momentum, exposure, and a shot at something bigger. For many, that moment behind the mic with Bink and TDK was the first step toward national and even international recognition.

What sets the duo apart isn’t just longevity—it’s instinct. They have an ear for records that others might overlook, the kind that grow from local anthems into cultural staples. Breaking records isn’t just what they do; it’s part of their legacy. They understand the energy of the streets, the rhythm of the city, and the voices that need to be heard. More importantly, they’ve never lost touch with the community that built them.

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Their influence stretches far beyond playlists. They’ve cultivated artists, mentored talent, and helped shape the identity of Dallas hip-hop—often referred to as “DFDub.” In a culture that constantly evolves, DJ Big Bink and TDK have remained a steady force, bridging generations of music lovers while staying true to the roots.

Every Sunday at 5 PM, that legacy continues on 97.9 The Beat during “Reunion Radio.” Joined by Shani Scott, Jack Fraust, DJ Teaze, and Slick Nick, the show feels less like a broadcast and more like a family reunion—one where music, stories, and culture come together in real time. It’s a space where legends are honored, new voices are amplified, and the spirit of Dallas hip-hop thrives.

For the city of Dallas, their impact is undeniable. DJ Big Bink and TDK aren’t just radio personalities—they are architects of a movement, champions of a culture, and voices that helped carry Dallas to the world.

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