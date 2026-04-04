Listen Live
Close
DFW

REUNION RADIO TOP 5 CLUB ANTHEMS OF ALL TIME

Big Bink And DJ TDK Highlight 5 Club Bangers That Are A Must In TheIr Sets

Published on April 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Black Women's History Month Logo

In the heart of Dallas, where hip-hop pulses through the streets like a second heartbeat, two voices have stood the test of time—DJ Big Bink and TDK. Together, they have become the longest-running radio duo in Dallas radio history, shaping not only the sound of the city but the future of its artists.

Their journey began with a shared passion for music and a belief that Dallas talent deserved a global stage. Week after week, year after year, they built a platform that became more than just radio—it became a launchpad. Countless artists who once walked into the studio unknown walked out with momentum, exposure, and a shot at something bigger. For many, that moment behind the mic with Bink and TDK was the first step toward national and even international recognition.

Related Stories

What sets the duo apart isn’t just longevity—it’s instinct. They have an ear for records that others might overlook, the kind that grow from local anthems into cultural staples. Breaking records isn’t just what they do; it’s part of their legacy. They understand the energy of the streets, the rhythm of the city, and the voices that need to be heard. More importantly, they’ve never lost touch with the community that built them.

Their influence stretches far beyond playlists. They’ve cultivated artists, mentored talent, and helped shape the identity of Dallas hip-hop—often referred to as “DFDub.” In a culture that constantly evolves, DJ Big Bink and TDK have remained a steady force, bridging generations of music lovers while staying true to the roots.

Every Sunday at 5 PM, that legacy continues on 97.9 The Beat during “Reunion Radio.” Joined by Shani Scott, Jack Fraust, DJ Teaze, and Slick Nick, the show feels less like a broadcast and more like a family reunion—one where music, stories, and culture come together in real time. It’s a space where legends are honored, new voices are amplified, and the spirit of Dallas hip-hop thrives.

For the city of Dallas, their impact is undeniable. DJ Big Bink and TDK aren’t just radio personalities—they are architects of a movement, champions of a culture, and voices that helped carry Dallas to the world.

HERE ARE THE TOP 5 CLUB ANTHEMS FROM THEIR CAREERS

Related Tags

BIG BINK music radio Reunion Sunday Best

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

President Donald Trump Hurls Expletives At Iran On Easter Sunday

Hip-Hop Wired
ONE Musicfest 2025

Trick Daddy's Performance During Alpha Kappa Alpha Conference Shut Down Early

Hip-Hop Wired
Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Donald Trump Wants Erika Kirk To Sue Druski For MAGA Skit, Social Media Tells Him To Kick Rocks

Hip-Hop Wired
Gucci Mane Hosts Republic

How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Traditional hare egg hunt at Goethe's garden house
DFW  |  Jazzi Black

DFW Easter Weekend Guide

Comment
News  |  Matty Willz

What Is Hydrocodone? Drug Found On Tiger Woods

Comment
Entertainment  |  Kerbi Lynn

Jonathan Majors Falls From Unsecured Window On Daily Wire Film, Producers Refuse To 'Negotiate With Communists' As Crew Strikes Over Safety

Comment
Police Lights
Local  |  JuugMasterJay

Fort Worth, A 14-Year-Old, and When Reality Hits Too Close

Comment
Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams
27 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Which Famous Rappers Are Crips? (PHOTO GALLERY)

Comment

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close