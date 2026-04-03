Zeddy Will, From Local Party Anthems to Touring with DaBaby

Zeddy's big break came unexpectedly via DaBaby's tour invite, a massive leap he was ready for.

Zeddy creates culturally connected anthems, balancing online presence with live performance energy.

Despite success, Zeddy emphasizes the daily grind of being an artist and not forgetting your 'day job'.

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

When Zeddy Will stepped back into the Dallas studio for his latest sit-down on Into the Street with the Playmaker, the energy shifted. A lot changes in a year. The last time we saw the “Cash Cow,” he was riding the wave of his hit single “Get Jiggy.” Today, he is commanding arenas, dropping culturally connected anthems, and sharing stages with some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

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Zeddy’s journey from creating local party hits to joining DaBaby’s national tour is a testament to the power of authentic grind and community engagement.

The Call That Changed Everything

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Success often comes when we least expect it. For Zeddy, the pivotal moment happened over a quiet meal at Ruth’s Chris. Out of nowhere, his phone buzzed with a message from DaBaby. It wasn’t a long pitch—just a tour flyer and a simple question: “What do you think about going on the tour?”

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Zeddy did not hesitate. Joining a powerhouse lineup that includes DaBaby and Big Boogie, Zeddy took his high-energy performance across the country. It was a massive leap, but one he was more than ready for.

Crafting the Next Summer Anthem

While touring is a major milestone, Zeddy knows that the music must keep flowing. He recently premiered his brand-new track featuring YK Niece. The creative process behind the song was incredibly organic. Zeddy was working from home, cooking up tracks that bring people together. When he heard the beat, he knew instantly that it had the right bounce.

“I’m not doing a song if the beat don’t make me move,” Zeddy explained. The track channels the loud, crowd-focused energy of a massive block party. Recognizing the need for a strong female voice to balance the record, he reached out to YK Niece. Despite being on her own tour, she delivered her verse right on time, helping create a culturally relevant track that is destined to dominate the summer.

Bridging the Gap Between Online and Real Life

We often see artists catch a viral moment online, only to fade away when it is time to perform live. Zeddy rewrote that algorithm. He understands that while digital engagement gets your foot in the door, showing up for your community solidifies your stay.

He notes that commanding attention online and moving a live crowd now work hand-in-hand for him. The energy he brings to arena stages gets captured by fans, shared online, and fuels his digital presence all over again. He is not just a viral sensation; he is a true performer who empowers voices and celebrates the culture in real time.

Never Forget Your Day Job

With all the success, bottles, and VIP sections, you might think Zeddy is ready to coast. Instead, he offers a grounded piece of advice for aspiring artists: “Do not forget your day job.”

For Zeddy, his “day job” is the daily grind of being an artist. He warns against celebrating too early or getting comfortable after one or two hit records. Even after a massive night out, you have to wake up, head to the studio, and figure out how to promote your work. He wants a deep catalog of hits, not just a fleeting moment in the spotlight.

Of course, Zeddy still knows how to celebrate. When asked about his wildest party moment, he points to a massive July 4th event in New York City thrown by his DJ, Kid Mechie. The lines wrapped around the block, the room was wall-to-wall, and the energy was electric. It was a powerful reminder of his influence and the deep connection he shares with his city.

Looking Ahead

As Zeddy Will prepares for a massive summer run, his focus remains on the people who put him there. He loves running into fans at Walmart or Waffle House just as much as he loves seeing them in the front row of an arena. By staying true to his roots, honoring the grind, and keeping the party going, Zeddy Will shows us all exactly how to turn a moment into a lasting movement.