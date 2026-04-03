WWE Loading the Clip for Mania But The Build Still Feel Mid

Source: Netflix / WWE: Unreal / CM Punk / Rhea Ripley

Aight twin… WWE tried to go crazy on this latest episode of WWE Raw from Madison Square Garden, stacking the card for WrestleMania 42 like it’s supposed to feel legendary…But if we being real, the build ain’t hitting like it should. Let’s break it down Monday’s installment of Raw as Mania is less than 2 weeks away.





WrestleMania 42 Card Getting Thicker… But Where the Sauce At?

They added FOUR matches to Mania: Dominik Mysterio vs Finn Balor, Intercontinental Ladder Match (Penta vs everybody and they cousin), Women’s Tag Title Fatal 4-Way and Seth Rollins vs Gunther. On paper? Sounds fire but the build and execution? Eh…It feel like WWE just throwing talent on the flyer like a party promoter lineup without building the story. You got big names, but no real emotional investment yet. And that’s dangerous when you talking about the biggest stage of the year.

Tag Titles Change Hands — And It Got Messy



Logan Paul & Austin Theory snatched the belts from The Usos… but man listen…

Brass knuckles, IShowSpeed jumping in, Danhausen’s curse energy looming over the arena. This wasn’t a match… this was a whole episode of chaos. Entertaining? Very Clean? Not at all.





CM Punk & Roman Reigns Still Got REAL Smoke

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CM Punk pulled up like he been waiting all week to crash out on Roman Reigns. After a Go To Sleep Punk immediately hit Roman with a Powerbomb through the announce table. Punk definitely pulled out his Uno reverse card repaying Reigns for doing the same to him last week. That’s the type of energy we need heading into Mania. That felt personal.





Cody Rhodes Getting Warned… And It Feel Ominous



Stephanie McMahon basically told Cody Rhodes “You not ready for THIS version of Randy Orton.” That ain’t sound like motivation. That sound like foreshadowing. Cody fires back telling her she is not her father which earns him the infamous slap that McMahon made a killing off of in the late 90s and 2000s. But on the flip side when the Billion Dollar Princess smacks the life outta you, just know you are the face of the company!





LIV MORGAN TALKING SPICY… AND WE HERE FOR IT



Now THIS the part that got the timeline buzzing…Liv Morgan talked that talk and backed it up with the returning Roxanne Perez. Liv went straight villain mode, calling out Stephanie Vaquer…But she ain’t stop there, she started talking CRAZY…calling her a b**ch off top then continuing with saying Steph ain’t built like that, she’s only the champ because she’s a cheap shots artist, and she even threw a slick jab about Steph’s mom being “bashura” en espanol. Now that’s the type of disrespect that sells fights. Petty? Yes. Entertaining? HELL YES.





Intercontinental Title Scene = Pure Chaos



Penta retained, then basically said: “Line everybody up.” Now we got a ladder match with: Rusev, The Young OG Je’Von Evans, Dragon Lee and JD McDonagh. In the words of Jim Ross “Somebody’s leaving Mania broken in half!” That match gonna SLAP… even if the build feel rushed.





Final Thoughts



Look… Raw gave us action no doubt. But WrestleMania supposed to feel like cinema setting up legendary matches with the storytelling on 10. Right now, it feels like they loading the card without loading the emotion. Still time to fix it… but they gotta tighten up FAST.



Written by JuugMasterJay

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