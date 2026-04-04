REUNION ARENA VERSUS THE AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER – WHICH WAS BETTER?

REUNION ARENA VS THE AAC – WHICH ONE DO YOU PREFER?

That’s a tough one—because both venues represent different eras of Dallas culture—but if you’re talking pure iconic history, Reunion Arena probably edges it out.

Reunion Arena (1980–2008) was legendary. It wasn’t just a venue—it was where Dallas came of age in sports and music. The Dallas Mavericks played their early years there, and it hosted massive concerts from artists like Michael Jackson and Prince. It also held WWE events, NCAA games, and countless cultural moments. For many longtime Dallas residents, Reunion Arena carries a nostalgic weight that’s hard to beat—it was raw, loud, and unforgettable.

On the other hand, American Airlines Center (opened in 2001) is where modern history happens. It’s bigger, more advanced, and has hosted championships—most notably the Mavericks’ 2011 NBA title run. It continues to bring in today’s biggest artists like Drake, Beyoncé, and major touring acts, along with the Dallas Stars and Mavericks.

So which has more highlights?

Reunion Arena: More historic and foundational moments (especially for older generations)

More historic and foundational moments (especially for older generations) American Airlines Center: More overall volume and modern mega-events

If you measure by cultural impact and nostalgia, Reunion Arena wins.

If you measure by sheer number of big events and ongoing relevance, American Airlines Center takes it.

If you grew up in Dallas, though? A lot of people will tell you Reunion Arena just felt different.