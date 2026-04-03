DFW Easter Weekend Guide

Free community events like egg hunts and spring festivities provide budget-friendly options.

Ticketed experiences like train rides, festivals, and family-friendly activities offer a fuller experience.

Easter brunch at various restaurants, from casual to upscale, is a popular tradition.

Source: Victoria Sydorenko / Getty

Easter weekend is pulling up on Sunday, April 5, and across the DFW, it’s giving egg hunts, brunch fits, and outside energy. Whether you’re trying to keep it low-budget, family-focused, or a little bougie with brunch and views—there’s something for everybody.





FREE Fun Around the Metroplex

If you’re outside but still watching your wallet, these spots bring the vibes without the price tag:



Easter festivities at Turtle Creek Park (pooch parade + egg hunt energy)

Spring activities at NorthPark Center (perfect for families + photo ops)

Easter weekend pop-ups at Dallas Farmers Market

Community egg hunts at local parks like Mike Lewis Park and Pecan Grove Park

Ticketed Events Worth It

If you’re cool with spending a little for a full experience, these are hitting:

Easter Bunny Express – classic train ride with Easter vibes

BunnyPalooza at Yesterland Farm – rides, flowers, animals, and all the spring aesthetics

Scarborough Renaissance Festival – a whole experience if you want something different

Easter Eggstravaganza at PGA Frisco – games, petting zoo, and family fun all in one





Easter Brunch & Food Spots

Let’s be real—Easter brunch is part of the culture.

Al Biernat’s – classic, upscale brunch energy

The French Room – elegant tea service if you’re feeling fancy

Hotel Drover – brunch in the Stockyards with Texas flair

Monarch – skyline views + elevated menu

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille – reliable and always solid





Easter Egg Hunts (For Kids & Kids at Heart)

DFW does NOT play about egg hunts:



Stockyards Easter Egg Hop – Saturday fun in Mule Alley

Hilton Anatole Egg Hunt – one of the biggest in the city

In-Sync Exotics Easter Egg Hunt – unique setting with rescued animals

Nighttime fun with Flashlight Egg Hunts in cities like Allen and Mansfield

Aquatic twist at Plano Aquatic Center (yes… eggs in the water )





Experiences & Spring Vibes

If you’re not rushing for eggs, just enjoy the season:

Walk through butterflies at Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Snap pics with the Easter Bunny at malls like Stonebriar Centre and Irving Mall

Family play + themed fun at spots like Kaleidoscope Park

Tournament energy at the Dallas Easter Classic (for the sports crowd)

Whether you’re outside with the kids, stepping out for brunch, or just looking for something different to do—DFW is packed all weekend long. From low-key park hangs to full-on experiences, Easter 2026 is giving options. More details may drop as the weekend gets closer—but one thing’s for sure… the city understood the assignment this year.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack