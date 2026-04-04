WHEN YOU HEAR DJ WIRE THIS WEEKEND YOU CAN WIN TICKETS TO SEE WAYNE

Source: handout / Republic Records

In the heart of Dallas, one station stands above the rest when it comes to hip hop—97.9 The Beat. Known for setting the pace and keeping the culture alive, The Beat has earned its reputation as the number one station for hip hop, delivering nonstop hits, exclusive mixes, and the hottest artists in the game. And this weekend, things are turning all the way up.

All weekend long, 97.9 The Beat is giving listeners the chance to win tickets to one of the most anticipated shows of the summer—Lil Wayne live at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on August 27th. That’s right, Weezy fans, your shot to see a legend on stage is just a listen away.

The energy hits a whole new level when DJ Wire jumps on the decks with a special Lil Wayne mix. From classic anthems to fan-favorite verses, DJ Wire is bringing nothing but straight fire. And here’s the key—when that Wayne mix drops, that’s your moment. That’s when listeners need to lock in, call in, and win big.

No station in the country represents Lil Wayne like 97.9 The Beat. Period. From early hits to the latest tracks, The Beat keeps Weezy in heavy rotation like nowhere else. It’s more than just music—it’s a movement, a vibe, and a connection to the culture that Dallas lives and breathes every day.

So whether you’re cruising through the city or turning up at home, keep it locked on 97.9 The Beat all weekend long. Because when DJ Wire spins that Lil Wayne mix, you could be on your way to Dickies Arena, experiencing one of hip hop’s greatest live. Don’t miss it.

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SATURDAY WINNING TIMES

10AM/1PM/3PM/7PM/8PM

SUNDAY

10AM / 12PM / 2PM / 4PM/ 7PM

BIG BINK AND LIL WAYNE BACK IN 08 WHEN THE CARTER 3 DROPPED