NEVER FORGET WHEN MICHAEL JACKSON CAME TO SOUTH DALLAS!!!

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

ALL I HAVE TO SAY WAS I WAS THERE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

I WAS 13 YEARS OLD AND THIS SHOW WAS ONE I WILL never forget!!!!!!!!!!!!

We waited at least an Hour to Park and walked through Fair Park for the Show!!!

The Victory Tour by The Jacksons rolled into Cotton Bowl Stadium in 1984 and instantly became one of the most unforgettable live music moments in Dallas history. Headlined by Michael Jackson alongside his brothers, the tour came at the peak of Thriller-era superstardom, when Michael was arguably the biggest entertainer on the planet.

The Cotton Bowl shows drew massive crowds—tens of thousands of fans packed into the historic stadium, with excitement that could be felt across the entire city. For many in Dallas, it wasn’t just a concert—it was a cultural event. Fans camped out, traveled from surrounding cities, and filled the Fair Park area with energy, fashion, and anticipation. The scale of the production was groundbreaking for its time, featuring huge video screens, elaborate lighting, and synchronized choreography that set a new bar for stadium performances.

Musically, the show blended solo hits like “Billie Jean” and “Beat It” with classic Jacksons records, giving fans the best of both worlds. Each brother had moments to shine, but it was Michael’s presence that electrified the crowd. His signature moves—the moonwalk, spins, and unmatched stage charisma—sent the audience into a frenzy.

Beyond the music, the Victory Tour also carried significance as a reunion moment for the Jackson family and a statement about Black excellence in global entertainment. In Dallas, it left a lasting imprint, often remembered as one of the biggest and most important concerts the city has ever hosted. Even decades later, people who were there still talk about the night the Cotton Bowl became the center of the music world.

LISTEN EVERY HOUR TODAY (THURSDAY) FOR YOUR CHANCE TO SEE THE MOVIE “MICHAEL ” BEFORE ANY ONE IN THE DFDUB WITH THE ENTIRE BEAT FAMILY!!!!!!!!!!

LET ME TAE YOU BACK TO WHAT I SAW FROM MICHAEL AND THE JACKSON 5 IN 1984