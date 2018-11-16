Local DFW News
New Album: Yella Beezy – "Ain't No Goin' Bacc" [AUDIO]

Dallas, Texas rapper Yella Beezy just dropped his debut album “Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc” today. The project packs 20 tracks and hosts 11 featured artists, such as Kevin Gates, YG, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby, Snook Monstro, Tokyo Jetz, Rich The Kid, T.I., Boosie Badazz, Jeezy, and Trapboy Freddy.

Earlier in 2018, Yella Beezy signed a deal with LA Reid‘s Hitco label.

Stream the “Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc” project below on Spotify.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

