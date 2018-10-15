CLOSE
Dallas Rapper Yella Beezy Shot

Yella Beezy LIVE At #979CarShow (PHOTOS)

Source: @Saybrea / Radio One

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy was shot in a drive-by shooting today in Lewisville, TX multiple times. He’s been reported as being OK. Police have no suspects and are unaware of any motives at this time. Keep Beezy in your prayers DFW.

Check back for updates as this story develops.

It’s very sad that a lot of rappers can’t enjoy their success in their hometowns due to hate and violence…

Yella Beezy LIVE At #979CarShow 2018 (PHOTOS)
Yella Beezy LIVE At #979CarShow (PHOTOS)
photos
