Yella Beezy recently got some shine on the Rolling Stone publication and took 97.9 The Beat along for the ride, for helping to break the record on the airwaves. The hit single “That’s On Me” was first released back in 2017, but continued to grow over the next year into what it is today. Check out the full article here. Congrats Yella.

Without a major label or much streaming support, here's how 26-year-old Yella Beezy slowly took over the radio https://t.co/LULTUbkg6y pic.twitter.com/qjGn3lbGd7 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 9, 2018