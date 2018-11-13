0 reads Leave a comment
The electric scooters made by Lime have been recalled again in less than a month, after reports that some of its models are breaking in half.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: Lime Scooters are Being Recalled Again
- Kruz Newz: Comic Book Legend Stan Lee Dies
- Youth Homeless Center Opens in Dallas
- Bruno Mars Donates 24K Meals to Hawaiians!
- NC Mother Steals $1600 Worth of Girl Scout Cookies
- Protesters Ready To Raise Hell Outside Midlothian Police Department That Refuses To Name Cop Who Killed Jemel Roberson
- Gillum Fires Back At Trump’s Fake Election Fraud Claim
- Mike Espy Speaks Out On Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Saying She Would Sit Front Row At A ‘Public Hanging’
- A Vandal In McKinney Causes $10K In Restaurant Damages [VIDEO]
- A Legend Inside The Lens Of Marvel : Stan Lee
comments – add yours