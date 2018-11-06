CLOSE
Videos
Home > Videos

WATCH: Columbus Waffle House Cook Fights Customer

1 reads
Leave a comment

A video of a Waffle House cook fighting a customer has surfaced on Facebook.  There’s not much info as to what caused the fight but according to some comments, the fight broke out at the Waffle House on Brice Road in Columbus after a disagreement.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The fight isn’t your typical fight because while the cook was getting some blows in, customers lept behind the counter to finish cooking their own meals!  At some point, the cook even took his shirt off while customers took fight selfies.

No word as to how the fight ended but it seems like the cook and the customer are all good now!  Posting screen shots of their “make up” converastion online.

The Latest:

Fix Your Feed: Foodies To Follow On Instagram

9 photos Launch gallery

Fix Your Feed: Foodies To Follow On Instagram

Continue reading Fix Your Feed: Foodies To Follow On Instagram

Fix Your Feed: Foodies To Follow On Instagram

WATCH: Columbus Waffle House Cook Fights Customer was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHHS5’ Recap: A1 x Lyrica Look Forward To…
 5 hours ago
11.06.18
It’s About Time! Idris Elba Named People Magazine’s…
 6 hours ago
11.05.18
10 items
#SexiestManAlive: 30 Times Idris Elba Looked Like A…
 7 hours ago
11.05.18
Trappa MadeIt, NBA YoungBoy, & Moneybagg Yo Drop…
 16 hours ago
11.05.18
Rev. Jesse Jackson on How We Can Put…
 17 hours ago
11.06.18
Campaigns Make Final Election Day Push As Celebrities…
 18 hours ago
11.05.18
Mac Miller Cause Of Death Revealed
 19 hours ago
11.05.18
Diddy Jumped Out Of A Plane For His…
 20 hours ago
11.05.18
Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next”: Who Are The…
 22 hours ago
11.06.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Porsha Plans Surprise Girls Trip To…
 1 day ago
11.04.18
10 items
Black America Mourns Roy Hargrove’s Death
 2 days ago
11.04.18
Watch: Chris Rock And Keegan-Michael Key School Black…
 2 days ago
11.04.18
Dance Like Diddy: 8 Times Puffy Made Us…
 2 days ago
11.04.18
Olivette Otele Becomes First Black Woman History Professor…
 2 days ago
11.04.18
Brian Kemp’s Latest Move Shows His ‘Desperation,’ Stacey…
 2 days ago
11.04.18
Jalen Rose’s Detroit High School Has A 93…
 2 days ago
11.04.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close