Kruz Newz: ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Fair Park for the Red River Showdown!

5 reads
For the 6th time, ESPN’s College GameDay will return to Dallas, it will be set up at the Classic Corral inside the State Fair of Texas from 8-11 a.m., before the Red River Showdown between No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 19 Texas.

