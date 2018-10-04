Kruz Newz: ESPN’s College GameDay coming to Fair Park for the Red River Showdown!

For the 6th time, ESPN’s College GameDay will return to Dallas, it will be set up at the Classic Corral inside the State Fair of Texas from 8-11 a.m., before the Red River Showdown between No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 19 Texas.

You ready, Dallas? Next up, we’re headed to the State Fair for the Red River Rivalry! pic.twitter.com/VwdTl6H1Em — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 30, 2018

