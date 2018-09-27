Kruz Newz: Want to Control the Colors of Dallas’ Bank of America Plaza Building?

Peloton is the commercial real estate company that manages the Bank of America building and they recently launched a website where you can change the lights along with the animation of the building once per evening for five minutes. When they first launched the idea it was only for the Dallas elites but now they are giving the public a chance.
Per WFAA:
For the first time ever, Peloton is offering us the public a chance to play with Dallas’ biggest toy. They’ve partnered with Downtown Dallas Inc. and are giving away two exclusive invitations on Instagram starting today.
All you need to do is follow Downtown Dallas Inc. and Bank of America Plaza on Instagram to enter. For extra entries, you can find the contest post on the Instagram page of Downtown Dallas Inc., and tag friends in the comments. The contest ends on Friday.
