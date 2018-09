Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

You’ve seen comedian AJ Johnson in a number of movies, from Friday (with Ice Cube) to I Got The Hook Up (with Master P). In this interview with VLADTV, AJ gets deeper into his personal life and reveals what it was like growing up in Compton and how he joined the Crips at age 16. Check out the video above.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

