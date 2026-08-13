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Wings Get the Win at Home

The Dallas Wings got a much-needed 94-88 win over Toronto, with several players stepping up to bring the energy.

Published on August 13, 2026
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Toronto Tempo v Dallas Wings
Source: Sam Hodde / Getty

Dallas, we got a WIN! The Dallas Wings took down the Toronto Tempo 94-88 Wednesday night at College Park Center, giving the home crowd something to celebrate and bringing Dallas its 20th win of the season.

And this one was all about the team effort.

Paige Bueckers had a rough first half, going 0-for-7 from the field, but she didn’t let that slow her down. Paige came alive after halftime, scoring all 22 of her points in the second half and helping Dallas close things out.

Arike Ogunbowale brought her usual bucket-getting energy, finishing with 21 points, five assists and two rebounds. She also stayed aggressive at the free-throw line, helping Dallas keep its lead when it mattered.

Alanna Smith was putting in work on both ends of the floor. She finished with a double-double — 13 points and 11 rebounds — including three offensive boards and eight defensive rebounds.

Awak Kuier stepped up in the starting lineup and made her opportunity count. She scored 14 points while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, including 2-of-3 from three-point range. That’s a big night, especially considering she’s averaging 5.5 points per game this season.

There was also a scary moment in the second half involving Aziaha James. The Wings guard went down while trying to take a charge, after an opposing player landed on her leg. James was ruled out for the rest of the game and finished with two points in 12 minutes. Coach José Fernández said the team would evaluate her further while traveling to Indiana, so we’ll be watching for an update on her status.

Together, the Wings gave Dallas the kind of performance we’ve been waiting to see — different players making plays, stepping up when needed and finding a way to get the job done.

The Wings are back in action Friday night against the Indiana Fever. So Dallas, let’s keep that same energy. We got the win at home, now let’s keep it going!

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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