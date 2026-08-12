Treach Says "Never" To A Naughty By Nature Reunion

Al Pereira

At a time when most musical acts from the 1990s are currently cashing in on legacy tours, it would make perfect sense for a celebrated hip-hop group like Naughty By Nature to make a comeback. Unfortunately, it might not be a wise idea to hold your breath waiting for the trio to reunite.

Lead member Treach recently stopped by The Real Report podcast hosted by rappers Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda, but it wasn’t to announce a reunion with bandmates Vin Rock and DJ Kay Gee. Instead, he made it clear that any chance for Naughty By Nature to get back together was simply null and void for the foreseeable future.

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“It’ll never happen,” Treach said with emphasis on the ‘never,’ further elaborating on his harsh words by breaking down how backstabbing and “behind-the-back business deals” eventually made him fed up with the situation. “To this day, when [a possible reunion] was always in my mind like, ‘It might could happen,’ I got to have a homie calling my management, my agents [and] promoters [telling them], ‘Oh, that ain’t Naughty By Nature [sic],” he further explains. While not stated explicitly, it appears to be an issue regarding use of the group name, with Treach even alleging that he could possibly be hit with legal action if he proceeded.

Vin Rock and Kay Gee have in recent times been performing under the moniker Illtown Sluggaz, joined by bear mascot DJ Slugga.

Tension has been brewing between the group, particularly Treach and Vin Rock, for the past 15 years. Some may remember their initial fallout back in 2013, which came with a series of scathing tweets and a diss song. However, things took a positive turn during the October 2024 birthday celebration for radio personality Miss Jones when they had an impromptu reunion onstage to perform their signature hit, “Uptown Anthem.” A month earlier in September 2024, they also came together to celebrate a basketball court being named after the group in their hometown of East Orange, New Jersey.

It appears that within the past two years alone, things have sadly gone south once again and possibly for good.

While the chances seem slim for the guys of Naughty By Nature to ever hit the stage together again, we’re still holding out on hope towards a reconciliation for the sake of hip-hop culture as a whole.

Treach Says "Never" To A Naughty By Nature Reunion was originally published on blackamericaweb.com