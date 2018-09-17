Local DFW News
Ft. Worth Police Officer Dies 24 Hours After Being Shot In Robbery [VIDEO]

Sources: Texas cop in viral video gave up promotion for right to appeal suspension

Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty

Fort Worth police officer, Garrett Hull, died over the weekend from injuries related to being shot in the head during a robbery at the Los Vaqueros Bar on Friday. One of the alleged shooters, Dacion Steptoe, was killed and two got away but have also been arrested.

