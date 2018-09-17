Ft. Worth Police Officer Dies 24 Hours After Being Shot In Robbery [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Fort Worth police officer, Garrett Hull, died over the weekend from injuries related to being shot in the head during a robbery at the Los Vaqueros Bar on Friday. One of the alleged shooters, Dacion Steptoe, was killed and two got away but have also been arrested. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

