Ft. Worth Police Officer Dies 24 Hours After Being Shot In Robbery [VIDEO]

Fort Worth police officer, Garrett Hull, died over the weekend from injuries related to being shot in the head during a robbery at the Los Vaqueros Bar on Friday. One of the alleged shooters, Dacion Steptoe, was killed and two got away but have also been arrested. For more info, see video below (content may take a few moments to load on certain devices).

Daughter of officer killed in line of duty offers message of hope to children of fallen Fort Worth officer Garrett Hull: https://t.co/NCbnqHpJI4 pic.twitter.com/cecowErYnq — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) September 17, 2018

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

The Latest: