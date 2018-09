Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

JKruz got a chance to catch up with Mikey McFly, following his explosive and uncut performance at the #979CarShow. Mikey tells fans what they can expect from his upcoming album D.A.R.E. (Drugs Are Really Expensive) and more. Check out full interview above, shot by Shun Atkins.

