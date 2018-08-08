Kruz Newz: Texas Woman Throws Quinceañera for her Chihuahua

Lupita is a 15-year-old rescue chihuahua whose owner Miranda Sanchez threw her a Quinceañera full of silver and pink decorations and lots of desserts. Sanchez rescued Lupita after finding her in the middle of the road at just 2-weeks-old.

