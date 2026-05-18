Is BigXthaPlug The New Voice of Dallas?

BigXthaPlug really might be the new voice of Dallas rap in 2026, and you can feel it all over the city. He went from a local name to arguably the biggest modern rapper to come out of the DFW.

BigX’s rise in Dallas

A couple years ago he was the big guy with a regional buzz, records like “Texas” and “Safehouse” moving down here and across the South but still feeling mostly local. Then the momentum went crazy: plaques started coming in, 600 Entertainment turned from an idea into a real powerhouse, and suddenly he’s on national playlists instead of just the homies’ aux. Now BigX is headlining a birthday bash at Dos Equis Pavilion, bringing out stars and packing one of the biggest rooms in Dallas, which is not normal for a hometown rapper. He’s on festival bills and multi-city tours, moving from club stages to arenas and big outdoor venues across the country. Most “Top Dallas Rappers” lists online got his name at or near the top, and that lines up with how people talk about him in real life.

His sound and the city

Sonically, BigX sounds like Dallas 2026: Huge, sometimes country-leaning beats, that slow southern drawl, but hooks big enough for TikTok, radio, and even country-leaning festival stages. He raps like somebody that really lived the stories but also cares about making songs you can scream at a show with your cousins. It shows where the city’s at — we still love gritty street talk, but we want crossover opportunities, live-band-ready records, and artists that put the whole Metroplex on their back. As a young dude from the area, it feels good seeing somebody that looks like us, talks like us, and still handles business at a high level onstage and in the industry. He makes it feel like the city’s story is still being written in real time.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty