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Denton Man No Parole, for Abusing Severely Autistic Child

Denton Man Gets 50 Years, No Parole, for Abusing Severely Autistic Child

A Denton man will spend 50 years behind bars after abusing a severely autistic child he gained access to through trust.

Published on May 5, 2026
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A Collin County jury has sentenced a Denton man to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole after convicting him of continuous sexual abuse of a severely autistic child.

Marty Duwayne Griego, 52, was found guilty on April 22, 2026, for abusing the child over the course of a year, ending when the victim was just 15 years old. Prosecutors say Griego used a trusted relationship with the victim’s family to gain access—turning familiarity into a weapon.

The abuse came to light after another child witnessed an assault and reported it, prompting an investigation by Plano police. Authorities built their case using DNA evidence, forensic interviews, and the victim’s detailed accounts of repeated abuse across multiple cities, including Plano, Carrollton, and Corpus Christi.

During the trial’s penalty phase, more disturbing details surfaced. Testimony revealed Griego had a history of abuse, including another child victim and an adult who came forward after his arrest.

A judge handed down the 50-year sentence, which under Texas law means Griego will never be eligible for parole.

Prosecutors called him a serial predator who targeted one of the most vulnerable members of the community—and ensured he will never walk free again.

Cases like this hit hard, but they also serve as a reminder: trust should never replace vigilance. Knowing who has access to your children—and paying attention to changes in behavior—can make all the difference.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

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