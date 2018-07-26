CLOSE
New Music
New Music: Trapboy Freddy & Go Yayo – "Look At Me" [Explicit Video]

New music by Trapboy Freddy Go Yayo titled “Look At Me.”

Are ya’ll feeling this record DFW? Comment below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

97.9 The Beat Dallas Block Party

Check Out The 97.9 The Beat Dallas Block Party (PHOTOS)

Check Out The 97.9 The Beat Dallas Block Party (PHOTOS)

go yayo , look at me , trapboy freddy

