Kruz Newz: Uber Driver Fired After Live Streaming Passengers on Twitch

Jason Gargac, a St. Louis Uber driver has been suspended for recording hundreds of people in the St. Louis area without their permission and streaming them on the live video streaming platform Twitch.

Gargac said he made about $3,500 over the past five months from subscriptions, donations, and tips collected via Twitch.  Some of the viewers were rating the female passengers and some comments were insulting.

Missouri law is a one-party state which allows the recording of people with no reasonable expectations of privacy.

