6 reads Leave a comment
Jason Gargac, a St. Louis Uber driver has been suspended for recording hundreds of people in the St. Louis area without their permission and streaming them on the live video streaming platform Twitch.
Gargac said he made about $3,500 over the past five months from subscriptions, donations, and tips collected via Twitch. Some of the viewers were rating the female passengers and some comments were insulting.
Missouri law is a one-party state which allows the recording of people with no reasonable expectations of privacy.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Demystifying Tech Entrepreneurship in South L.A. [PODCAST]
- How To Be A Entrepreneur Coming From South Central LA [VIDEO]
- Mac Miller Returns to the DFW with new ‘Swimming’ Tour
- Kruz Newz: Uber Driver Fired After Live Streaming Passengers on Twitch
- Kruz Newz: Ritz Crackers are Being Recalled Because of Salmonella
- Ritz Products Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns
- R&B Talk: Monica Gave Her Thoughts On Brandy & Aaliyah At A Recent Concert
- Veda Loca In The Morning: The People’s Court
- T-Rell Interview w/ Hollywood Zay [VIDEO]
- 6 Teens Arrested In Dallas For Multiple Robberies [VIDEO]
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
20 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
1. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - InsideSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Wireless Festival 2013 - Day 2 - LondonSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. Kendrick Lamar - iTunes Festival - LondonSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. 2017 Forbes Under 30 SummitSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. Kendrick Lamar Performs During Half Time For The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship GameSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. The 60th Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. The BRIT Awards 2018 - ShowSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. 2015 Hot 97 Summer JamSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. 2015 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 8Source:Getty 14 of 20
15. BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Red CarpetSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. Kendrick LamarSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. Kendrick Lamar Joins The Weeknd During The 'Legends of The Fall Tour' At The ForumSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 4Source:Getty 18 of 20
19. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 20 of 20
comments – add yours