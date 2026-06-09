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Adult Skate Night Video Recap

97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5 brought the community together for Adult Skate Night, a fun-filled event in the Adult Summer Camp Series.

Published on June 9, 2026
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A crowded dance floor with people dancing under colorful neon lights and a disco ball.
Source: RollerCade Detroit / RollerCade Detroit

The Adult Summer Camp Series, presented by 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5, brought the community together for an exciting Adult Skate Night, giving grown-ups a chance to reconnect with the carefree fun of summer camp in a unique and energetic way. The event transformed the skating rink into a vibrant gathering place filled with music, laughter, and plenty of memorable moments as attendees laced up their skates and hit the floor.

As part of the larger Adult Summer Camp Series, Adult Skate Night is designed to create fun, engaging experiences that allow adults to unwind, connect, and make lasting memories throughout the summer. From friendly competition to great music and community fellowship, the night captured the spirit of what the series is all about—bringing people together through shared experiences and celebrating summer in a way that’s both nostalgic and refreshing. With more events still to come, the Adult Summer Camp Series continues to offer exciting opportunities for adults to tap into their adventurous side and enjoy the season to the fullest.

See full recap below:

Adult Skate Night Video Recap was originally published on majic945.com

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