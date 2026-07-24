Best High Schools In Dallas For 2026
Choosing the right high school is one of the biggest decisions families can make, and Dallas is home to some of the top-performing campuses in Texas.
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Dallas is home to some of the highest-ranked high schools in Texas, giving families plenty of excellent education options to consider. For 2026, we’ve rounded up the best high schools in Dallas based on their statewide ranking, student-to-teacher ratio, and enrollment. Whether you’re planning ahead or comparing schools, these top-rated campuses continue to stand out among the best in the Lone Star State.
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Here are the best High schools in Dallas for 2026:
The Hockaday School
#4 Best Private High Schools in Texas/ 1,130 Student/ 9:1 Student-Teacher Ratio
St. Mark’s School of Texas
#5 Best Private High Schools in Texas/ 924 Students/ 9:1 Student-Teacher Ratio
School for the Talented and Gifted
#1 Best Public High Schools in Texas/ 555 Students/ 17:1 Student-Teacher Ratio
Greenhill School
#7 Best Private high school in Texas/ 1,431 / 9:1 Student-Teacher Ratio
Alcuin School
#10 best private high school in texas/ 638 students/ 6:1 Student-Teacher Ratio
Cistrecian Preparatory School
#11 Best Private High School In Texas/ 363 students/ 6:1 Student-Teacher Ratio
School of Science & Engineering
#2 Best Public High Schools In Texas/ 505 Students/ 19:1 Student-Teacher Ratio
The Episcopal School of Dallas
#19 best Private High Schools In Texas/ 1,180 Students/ 8:1 Student-Teacher Ratio
The Westwood School
#22 Best Private Schools in Texas/ 229 Students/ 6:1 Student-Teacher Ratio
Jesuit College Preparatory School Of Dallas
#25 Best Private Highschools in Texas/ 1,172 Students/ 8:1 Student-Teacher Ratio
Dallas International School
#28 Best Privae High School in Texas/ 705 Students/ 5:1 Student-Teacher Ratio
The Cambridge School of Dallas
#33 Best Private School In Texas/ 106 Students/ 5:1 Student-Teacher Ratio
The Highlands School
#37 Best Private Schools In Texas/ 399 Students/ 8:1 Student-Teacher Ratio
Coppell High School
#12 Best Public Schools In Texas/ 4,068 Students/ 15:1 Student-Teacher Ratio
Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy North Dallas
#15 Best Public High Schools in Texas/ 300 Students / 10:1 Student-Teacher Ratio
Ursuline Academy of Dallas
#44 Best Private Schools In Texas/ 902 Students/ 9:1 Student-Teacher Ratio
Parish Episcopal School
#46 Best Private Schools In Texas/ 1,149 Students/ 10:1 Student-Teacher Ratio