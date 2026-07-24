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Best High Schools In Dallas For 2026

Looking for the best high schools in Dallas? Discover the top-ranked schools in Texas for 2026, including enrollment data and more.

Published on July 24, 2026
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A group of graduates in academic regalia standing in front of a building with ivy-covered walls.
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Choosing the right high school is one of the biggest decisions families can make, and Dallas is home to some of the top-performing campuses in Texas.

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Dallas is home to some of the highest-ranked high schools in Texas, giving families plenty of excellent education options to consider. For 2026, we’ve rounded up the best high schools in Dallas based on their statewide ranking, student-to-teacher ratio, and enrollment. Whether you’re planning ahead or comparing schools, these top-rated campuses continue to stand out among the best in the Lone Star State.

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Here are the best High schools in Dallas for 2026:

The Hockaday School

#4 Best Private High Schools in Texas/ 1,130 Student/ 9:1 Student-Teacher Ratio

St. Mark’s School of Texas

#5 Best Private High Schools in Texas/ 924 Students/ 9:1 Student-Teacher Ratio

 School for the Talented and Gifted 

#1 Best Public High Schools in Texas/ 555 Students/ 17:1 Student-Teacher Ratio

Greenhill School

#7 Best Private high school in Texas/ 1,431 / 9:1 Student-Teacher Ratio

Alcuin School

#10 best private high school in texas/ 638 students/ 6:1 Student-Teacher Ratio

Cistrecian Preparatory School

#11 Best Private High School In Texas/ 363 students/ 6:1 Student-Teacher Ratio

School of Science & Engineering

#2 Best Public High Schools In Texas/ 505 Students/ 19:1 Student-Teacher Ratio

The Episcopal School of Dallas

#19 best Private High Schools In Texas/ 1,180 Students/ 8:1 Student-Teacher Ratio

The Westwood School

#22 Best Private Schools in Texas/ 229 Students/ 6:1 Student-Teacher Ratio

Jesuit College Preparatory School Of Dallas

#25 Best Private Highschools in Texas/ 1,172 Students/ 8:1 Student-Teacher Ratio

Dallas International School

#28 Best Privae High School in Texas/ 705 Students/ 5:1 Student-Teacher Ratio

The Cambridge School of Dallas

#33 Best Private School In Texas/ 106 Students/ 5:1 Student-Teacher Ratio

The Highlands School

#37 Best Private Schools In Texas/ 399 Students/ 8:1 Student-Teacher Ratio

Coppell High School

#12 Best Public Schools In Texas/ 4,068 Students/ 15:1 Student-Teacher Ratio

Pioneer Technology & Arts Academy North Dallas

#15 Best Public High Schools in Texas/ 300 Students / 10:1 Student-Teacher Ratio

Ursuline Academy of Dallas

#44 Best Private Schools In Texas/ 902 Students/ 9:1 Student-Teacher Ratio

Parish Episcopal School

#46 Best Private Schools In Texas/ 1,149 Students/ 10:1 Student-Teacher Ratio

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