Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Choosing the right high school is one of the biggest decisions families can make, and Dallas is home to some of the top-performing campuses in Texas.

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Dallas is home to some of the highest-ranked high schools in Texas, giving families plenty of excellent education options to consider. For 2026, we’ve rounded up the best high schools in Dallas based on their statewide ranking, student-to-teacher ratio, and enrollment. Whether you’re planning ahead or comparing schools, these top-rated campuses continue to stand out among the best in the Lone Star State.

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Here are the best High schools in Dallas for 2026: