Listen Live
Desktop banner

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Custom CTA Button
Close
Breaking News
Social Media Reacts to Karmelo Anthony Verdict Read Full Story →
Crime

Former Mavs Player Alleges Wrongful Sale of Family Estate

A former Dallas Mavs player has filed a lawsuit alleging a disputed property transfer involving his grandmother and a historic family estate.

Published on June 9, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Former NBA player Josh McRoberts has filed a lawsuit alleging that his grandmother, Carolyn Pennington, who suffered from dementia, was manipulated into signing away a family property shortly before her death.

According to the complaint, filed June 1 in Boone County, Indiana, Pennington died on May 6, 2026, at age 85. McRoberts, acting as fiduciary of her estate, claims he invested more than $1 million in 2025 to help preserve the family’s seven-acre Zionsville property, which has been in the family for more than 150 years. The lawsuit states that Pennington was determined to keep the land in the family and had repeatedly rejected attempts by neighbors Jon and Sarah Sampson to purchase it.

After Pennington moved into an assisted living facility in October 2025 due to declining physical and mental health, medical evaluations reportedly found signs of dementia. The complaint alleges that while Pennington’s daughter was away on a five-day vacation in April 2026, Sarah Sampson removed Pennington from the facility and isolated her from family members.

Orlando Magic v Dallas Mavericks
Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

The lawsuit further claims that Sarah prevented Pennington from communicating with relatives until her death and later accompanied her to the hospital after her health worsened. While hospitalized, Pennington allegedly signed a deed transferring the property to the Sampsons for $750,000—an amount the complaint says was well below market value.

The filing also accuses attorney Michael L. Einterz of acting in the Sampsons’ interests rather than Pennington’s and alleges he prepared sale and mortgage documents without first obtaining a property appraisal. The Sampsons have denied the allegations through their attorneys.

Former Mavs Player Alleges Wrongful Sale of Family Estate was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Offset Hosts 4th Annual Toyz 4 The Nawf Christmas Charity Event

Offset Checks Driver For Allegedly Touching Women Aggressively

Hip-Hop Wired
2026 NBA Finals - Game Three

Knicks Lose First Game Since April, Commander In Sleep Donald Trump To Blame

Hip-Hop Wired
Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2006 - Baby Phat - Front Row and Backstage

Dipset Collaborator J.R. Writer Files Lawsuit Against Universal Music Group Over Alleged Unpaid Royalties

Hip-Hop Wired
Two people, a man and a woman, sitting and conversing in a room with farm equipment visible in the background.

Trump Insults 'Meet The Press' Journalist Kristen Welker, Crashes Out

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Families at a carnival
Local  |  Kirby Lozano

Moonlight Market and Night Festival at Griggs Park

Comments
Crime  |  Joe Jurado

White Man In Texas Brings AR-15 To Black Teen’s Birthday Pool Party

Comments
Entertainment  |  tonyapendleton

Questlove Talks Earth Wind & Fire Doc, Prince, And More

Comments
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
16 Items
Evergreen Content  |  97.9 The Beat Staff

Hip Hop and Brains: 15 Rappers With College Degrees

Comments
Entertainment  |  O Mazariego

Sir No Chill Charles Barkley Refers To Cardi B As "Cardi D's" At NBA Finals Game 3

Comments

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close