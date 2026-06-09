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Adult Skate Night Photo Recap #AdultSummerCamp

Take a look back at Adult Skate Night, part of the Adult Summer Camp Series presented by 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5.

Published on June 9, 2026
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A crowded dance floor with people dancing and socializing in a brightly lit, neon-colored venue with the "Club Rewind" logo visible.
Source: Radio One / other

The Adult Summer Camp Series, presented by 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5, rolled into full swing with an unforgettable Adult Skate Night that brought the community together for a night of music, movement, and pure summer vibes. The rink was filled with energy as guests laced up their skates, hit the floor, and enjoyed an atmosphere that blended nostalgia with grown-up fun. From smooth skate moves and throwback jams to laughter shared among friends, every moment captured the spirit of what the series is all about.

TRENDING: Adult Skate Night Video Recap

As part of the ongoing Adult Summer Camp Series, Adult Skate Night was more than just an event — it was a chance for adults to unwind, reconnect, and create new memories in a fun and welcoming space. DJs kept the music flowing all night, attendees showed up in style, and the positive energy was felt from the first lap around the rink to the final song of the evening. Scroll through our photo recap to relive the highlights, see familiar faces, and experience the joy and excitement that made this summer night one to remember.

A group of people performing on a brightly lit stage, with colorful lighting and equipment visible in the background.
Source: Radio One / other
A group of people performing on stage, with a person in a white jersey singing into a microphone and others standing behind them.
Source: Radio One / other
Two smiling young women wearing roller skates and casual clothing posing in front of a colorful, neon-lit stage backdrop.
Source: Radio One / other
Two people posing for a photo in front of Majic 94.5 radio station branding, one wearing a Majic 94.5 t-shirt and the other a NY Yankees hat.
Source: Radio One / other
A group of people standing in front of a convenience store counter, with a digital clock display showing 7:56. One person is wearing a shirt with the text "@MAJIC945".
Source: Radio One / other
A smiling woman wearing a red jersey and roller skates sits on a colorful star-patterned couch in a brightly lit, neon-accented entertainment venue.
Source: Radio One / other
Two people posing in front of MAJIC 94.5 radio station branding, one wearing a blue feather boa and the other wearing a gray t-shirt with "Donnell" printed on it.
Source: Radio One / other
A person in a black shirt and shorts stands on a brightly lit indoor basketball court, holding a mobile device and surrounded by colorful walls and lighting.
Source: Radio One / other
A group of people in a colorful, neon-lit entertainment venue, some wearing roller skates, standing in front of a concession counter with a popcorn machine.
Source: Radio One / other
A smiling woman wearing a black off-the-shoulder top and rainbow-striped leggings sits in a colorful, playful setting.
Source: Radio One / other
A group of people wearing Alpha Psi Fraternity apparel standing in front of an "Arcade" sign, with a table displaying the Washington-Grand Prairie (TX) Alumni Chapter of the fraternity.
Source: Radio One / other
Two people posing in front of Majic 94.5 radio station branding, holding a "Soul Summer Jam" sign and making peace signs.
Source: Radio One / other
Three people posing in front of a "MAJIC 94.5" backdrop, with a radio station logo and frequency visible.
Source: Radio One / other
Three people standing in front of a backdrop with "97.9 The Beat" branding, one person speaking into a microphone.
Source: Radio One / other
A crowded dance floor with people dancing and socializing in a brightly lit, neon-colored venue with the "Club Rewind" logo visible.
Source: Radio One / other
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