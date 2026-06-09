Adult Skate Night Photo Recap #AdultSummerCamp

Source: Radio One / other

The Adult Summer Camp Series, presented by 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5, rolled into full swing with an unforgettable Adult Skate Night that brought the community together for a night of music, movement, and pure summer vibes. The rink was filled with energy as guests laced up their skates, hit the floor, and enjoyed an atmosphere that blended nostalgia with grown-up fun. From smooth skate moves and throwback jams to laughter shared among friends, every moment captured the spirit of what the series is all about.

TRENDING: Adult Skate Night Video Recap

As part of the ongoing Adult Summer Camp Series, Adult Skate Night was more than just an event — it was a chance for adults to unwind, reconnect, and create new memories in a fun and welcoming space. DJs kept the music flowing all night, attendees showed up in style, and the positive energy was felt from the first lap around the rink to the final song of the evening. Scroll through our photo recap to relive the highlights, see familiar faces, and experience the joy and excitement that made this summer night one to remember.