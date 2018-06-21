CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: Jesse Williams Ordered to Pay $100k a Month in Spousal and Child Support

2016 BET Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter/BET / Getty

Courts just ruled that actor Jesse Williams has to pay $100,000 each month for spousal and child support. Sheesh.

Reports TMZ:

Jesse has been ordered to pay $50,000 a month in child support to estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee. He had previously been ordered to pay over $50k a month in spousal … that was upped from $33k.

Jesse and Aryn have 2 kids, and the boom was inevitably going to be lowered on Jesse in the child support department. His lawyers had argued the $50,000 a month in spousal support should cover child support expenses, but that’s not the law. Courts separate child from spousal support.

According to court docs, Jesse pulls in $521,000 a month.

The order is temporary for now, but still.

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. I’m about to switch occupations…to being an actor’s baby mama. They living.

