Antwon Rose, the 17-year-old fatally shot by police Tuesday night in East Pittsburgh. Antwon Rose was shot three times when he was running away from the car that had been pulled over. The driver of the vehicle, who is 20, was released after being interviewed by police Tuesday night.
A bystander recorded the shooting and posted a 17-second video on Facebook. The video contains graphic content.
Antwon was a student at the Woodland Hills School District, class of 2018. Antwon Rose is at least the fifth Woodland Hills student fatally shot over the past two school years.
People gathered at the East Pittsburgh Police station to protest the shooting yesterday.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- #WordEyeHeard: Jesse Williams Ordered to Pay $100k a Month in Spousal and Child Support
- Kruz Newz: Antwon Rose, the 17 Year Old Boy Shot and Killed by Police in East Pittsburgh
- Blac Chyna Dumps Her Teenage Boyfriend, Twitter Reacts
- Kruz Newz: Pastor Shoots Wal-Mart Gunman
- Fake License Plates Are Booming In Texas, Man Gets Billed Over $2,000 In Tolls [VIDEO]
- Canada Becomes Second Country to Legalize Recreational Marijuana
- Major Money Moves: Akon is Launching His Own Cryptocurrency Called “Akoin”
- A Suspect Has Been Charged in The Murder of XXXtentacion
- Kevin Gates Links Up With Gucci Mane
- “Ms. Catch Me Outside”: Gets Caught Outside