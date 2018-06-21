Kruz Newz: Antwon Rose, the 17 Year Old Boy Shot and Killed by Police in East Pittsburgh

This man always had a smile on his face. Was always laughing. Had such a bright future. Rest easy brother, you deserved so much more. #AntwonRose pic.twitter.com/pGURVA06de — Kevin (@TheTinzMan) June 20, 2018

#BREAKING: Sources tell KDKA-TV that the police officer who killed 17 year old Antwon Rose was only sworn into the East Pittsburgh police force a few hours before the fatal shooting. https://t.co/stnXjtK9dW #antwonrose pic.twitter.com/47mxE62mYJ — KDKA (@KDKA) June 20, 2018

Antwon Rose, the 17-year-old fatally shot by police Tuesday night in East Pittsburgh. Antwon Rose was shot three times when he was running away from the car that had been pulled over. The driver of the vehicle, who is 20, was released after being interviewed by police Tuesday night.

A bystander recorded the shooting and posted a 17-second video on Facebook. The video contains graphic content.

Antwon was a student at the Woodland Hills School District, class of 2018. Antwon Rose is at least the fifth Woodland Hills student fatally shot over the past two school years.

People gathered at the East Pittsburgh Police station to protest the shooting yesterday.

A Police Cruiser attempts to push through the crowd as a rally shuts down Braddock Avenue a day after an East Hills Police Officer shot 17-year-old Antwon Rose, a Woodland Hills High School honors student during a traffic stop. @TribLIVE #AntwonRose pic.twitter.com/hJsCyUeJcP — Andrew Russell (@RussBurgh) June 20, 2018

