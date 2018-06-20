WordEyeHeard: XXXTentacion Fans Jumping From Roofs at Memorial

Hundreds of XXXTentacion fans closed down Melrose Avenue, some risking their lives by jumping off roofs during a tribute to the rapper in Los Angeles.
Fans took to the streets Tuesday night … climbing on top of vehicles, swarming the streets and sidewalks and scaling buildings. Some fans jumped off of roofs into crowds of people below as chants from the crowd grew louder.
A congregation of several hundred began around 8 PM … it started peacefully but, as the crowd size grew, so did the chaos. Multiple news crews and L.A. County Sheriff’s department helicopters flew above. Officers in riot gear also descended upon the crowd.
TMZ broke the story, XXX was murdered in South Florida Monday after two armed men approached his vehicle and shot the rapper in an apparent robbery.
Officers eventually gained control of the situation and, according to reports, officers fired rubber bullets and pepper bullets into the crowd after participants started to throw rocks, and the crowd dispersed.
via TMZ
I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. So you’re telling me, the police know how to dismantle a hostile crowd without killing anyone…?
Celebrities That Died We Will Always Remember
