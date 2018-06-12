CLOSE
#WordEyeHeard: Birdman Selling Miami Mansion After Defaulting on Payments

Seems like Birdman may be having a cash flow problem. The Cash Money Records founder is selling his Miami mansion after reportedly defaulting on the payments.

Reports The Blast:

Birdman has given up his fight to save his Miami mansion from being taken in his $12 million legal battle and has decided to sell the property rather than duke it out in court.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Birdman has agreed to sell Scott Storch’s former mansion. He purchased the 9-bedroom, 17-bath mansion with 25-foot ceilings features a below ground pool, outdoor pool with cabana, a movie theater, gym, spa, an in-house massage room, and a private dock for $14.5 million in 2012.

Birdman and the company suing him have reached a deal to sell the home to a third party “as is” for $13,500,000.

Birdman was being sued for $12M and interest before a judge agreed to have a receiver take possession of the home while the financials are worked out.

Recently, Birdman and Cash Money settled with Lil Wayne, reportedly granting Weezy his freedom and the ability to finally release Tha Carter V. Tunechi reportedly received an 8-figure settlement.

via HipHopWired

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. So…is this why he didn’t wanna pay Lil Wayne…?

