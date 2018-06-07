Irving Man Facing Murder Charges For Killing 2 Teens Who Tried To Rob Him [VIDEO]

112 reads Leave a comment
An Irving, TX man (Jarrell Ivory Chaney) is facing murder charges after 3 teens tried to rob him in his home–and he killed 2 of them. Do you think this should be a case of self-defense?
Source: CBS11 News
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
