Irving Man Facing Murder Charges For Killing 2 Teens Who Tried To Rob Him [VIDEO]

An Irving, TX man (Jarrell Ivory Chaney) is facing murder charges after 3 teens tried to rob him in his home–and he killed 2 of them. Do you think this should be a case of self-defense?

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

irving , Robbery , Self-Defense , Texas

