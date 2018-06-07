Irving Man Facing Murder Charges For Killing 2 Teens Who Tried To Rob Him [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

An Irving, TX man (Jarrell Ivory Chaney) is facing murder charges after 3 teens tried to rob him in his home–and he killed 2 of them. Do you think this should be a case of self-defense?

Source: CBS11 News

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: