Celebration Of Moms [Video]

Check out the Celebration Of Moms recap video above at Koffee Day Spa in Dallas, TX, as founder, Thai Morrisson, and 97.9 The Beat’s Veda Loca engage with these 20 moms. This day was filled with fun activities and pampering to make these ladies feel amazing, rejuvenated, and inspired.
Special thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible: Koffee Day Spa, Kanvas Skincare, Jenny Beauty Supply, MyComputerCareer, and Power Finance.
Hopefully we can do this again next year!
Also, look for the photo gallery below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Celebration Of Moms (Photo Gallery)
