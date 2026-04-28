15 Black Actors Who Have Played Superheroes
- Black actors have opened doors and inspired a new generation of on-screen heroes.
- Performances like Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther have become cultural moments beyond just film.
- This list of Black superheroes is only growing, showcasing the genre's expanding diversity.
15 Black Actors Who Have Played Superheroes and When They Did It
Superheroes have always been larger than life, but over the years, Black actors have stepped into these iconic roles and redefined what heroism looks like on screen. From groundbreaking firsts to box office dominance, these performances have shaped the culture in major ways.
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Here are 15 Black actors who brought superheroes to life, along with when and who they played.
1. Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther
Years Active: 2016 to 2019
Chadwick Boseman debuted as T’Challa in Captain America Civil War in 2016 and went on to lead Black Panther in 2018. His portrayal became a cultural moment that went far beyond film.
2. Michael B. Jordan as Human Torch
Year: 2015
Jordan played Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four. While the film had mixed reviews, his casting marked a modern shift in superhero representation.
3. Halle Berry as Storm
Years Active: 2000 to 2014
Berry’s Storm was one of the earliest and most recognizable Black female superheroes in film history, appearing across multiple X Men movies.
4. Wesley Snipes as Blade
Years Active: 1998 to 2004
Before the MCU was even a thing, Wesley Snipes helped kick off the modern superhero era with Blade, proving Black-led superhero films could succeed.
5. Anthony Mackie as Falcon / Captain America
Years Active: 2014 to present
Mackie started as Falcon and officially became Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in 2021, marking a major shift in the MCU.
6. Letitia Wright as Shuri
Years Active: 2018 to present
Wright’s Shuri became a fan favorite instantly and stepped into the Black Panther role in Wakanda Forever in 2022.
7. Idris Elba as Heimdall
Years Active: 2011 to 2019
Elba played the all seeing guardian of Asgard in the Thor series, bringing a powerful presence to the MCU.
8. Zoe Saldana as Gamora
Years Active: 2014 to 2023
As part of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Saldana portrayed one of the most skilled warriors in the Marvel universe.
9. Will Smith as Hancock
Year: 2008
Smith played a flawed, unconventional superhero in Hancock, giving audiences a different take on what a hero looks like.
10. Jamie Foxx as Electro
Years Active: 2014 and 2021
Foxx brought energy to Electro in The Amazing Spider Man 2 and returned in No Way Home.
11. Donald Glover as Miles Morales
Year: 2015
Glover voiced Miles Morales in the animated Ultimate Spider Man series and helped push the character into mainstream spotlight.
12. Halle Berry as Catwoman
Year: 2024
Halle Berry took on the role of Catwoman in the 2004 standalone film, becoming one of the few Black women to lead a superhero movie at the time. While the film received mixed reactions, her casting was still a notable moment in superhero film history and added to her legacy after already playing Stor in the X Men franchise.
13. Mahershala Ali as Blade
Year: Upcoming
Ali is set to take over as Blade in Marvel’s reboot, continuing the legacy that Wesley Snipes started.
14. Aldis Hodge as Hawkman
Year: 2022
Hodge played Hawkman in Black Adam, bringing a commanding presence to the Justice Society.
15. Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau
Years Active: 2021 to present
Parris stepped into her powers in WandaVision and continued her role in The Marvels.
Black actors have not just participated in the superhero genre, they have reshaped it.
From Wesley Snipes opening doors in the late 90s to Chadwick Boseman creating a global cultural shift, these performances continue to inspire a new generation of heroes both on and off screen.
And the best part? This list is only growing.
RELATED: 20 Fun Facts About Superheroes You Didn’t Know
RELATED: HBO Max Drops Teaser Trailer For DC’s ‘Lanterns’
RELATED: ‘Black Panther 3’ Will Be Ryan Coogler’s Next Project
15 Black Actors Who Have Played Superheroes was originally published on hot1009.com