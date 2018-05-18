Kruz Newz: Carter Highschool Girl’s and Boys’s Track Team wins State Championship

Congratulations to the Carter Cowboys – Boys and Girls State Track & Field Champions! pic.twitter.com/EvBTD5SlwZ — Dallas ISD Athletics (@dallasathletics) May 12, 2018

Both the girl’s track team and the boy’s track team just won Class 4A State Championships.

Carter High School boys and girls track teams win Class 4A state championships https://t.co/kOC7BG5ZZN pic.twitter.com/uNstiFG6z0 — WFAA (@wfaa) May 18, 2018

This was special for the team because they ran this season in honor of their former teammate Ledajrick “LD” Cox. He was killed in a drive-by shooting last year. Their uniforms and shoes both had his initials on them.

And your 3-time 4A 100 Meter Champion…..Ooh she's one bad mama jama pic.twitter.com/PrmIHNKZjN — Inside Texas Track (@InsideTxTrack) May 13, 2018

