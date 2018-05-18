DFW
Home > DFW

Kruz Newz: Carter Highschool Girl’s and Boys’s Track Team wins State Championship

2 reads
Leave a comment

Both the girl’s track team and the boy’s track team just won Class 4A State Championships.

This was special for the team because they ran this season in honor of their former teammate Ledajrick “LD” Cox.  He was killed in a drive-by shooting last year. Their uniforms and shoes both had his initials on them.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Carter Highschool Girl’s and Boys’s Track Team wins State Championship

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Carter Highschool , Dallas , DFW , State Champions , track

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close