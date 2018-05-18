2 reads Leave a comment
Both the girl’s track team and the boy’s track team just won Class 4A State Championships.
This was special for the team because they ran this season in honor of their former teammate Ledajrick “LD” Cox. He was killed in a drive-by shooting last year. Their uniforms and shoes both had his initials on them.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: Dallas Cowboys Offensive Lineman Coach Doesn’t Accept Players Who Don’t Know How to Tap the Heinz 57
- Active Shooter Reported At Texas High School
- Kruz Newz: Carter Highschool Girl’s and Boys’s Track Team wins State Championship
- Boosie Boo Bringing The Facts
- Why Is Meek Mill Headed To The White House?
- Plies Attacks The Remix To Boo’d Up
- Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To See On Season 3 Of HBO’s ‘Insecure’
- #TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On The Beef With Other Female Rappers
- Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre Co-Worker Is Winning More Than You
- Mac Miller Arrested For DWI After Accident
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
20 photos Launch gallery
The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)
1. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street - InsideSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. Wireless Festival 2013 - Day 2 - LondonSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. Kendrick Lamar - iTunes Festival - LondonSource:Getty 4 of 20
5. 2017 Forbes Under 30 SummitSource:Getty 5 of 20
6. Kendrick Lamar Performs During Half Time For The 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship GameSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - ShowSource:Getty 7 of 20
8. The 60th Annual Grammy AwardsSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. The BRIT Awards 2018 - ShowSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. 2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. 2015 Hot 97 Summer JamSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. 2015 BET Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. 2012 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival - Day 8Source:Getty 14 of 20
15. BET Hip Hop Awards 2013 - Red CarpetSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. Kendrick LamarSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. Kendrick Lamar Joins The Weeknd During The 'Legends of The Fall Tour' At The ForumSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Day 4Source:Getty 18 of 20
19. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming ShowSource:Getty 20 of 20
comments – add yours