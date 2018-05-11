Local DFW News
Home > Local DFW News

Dallas Police Looking For Man Who Killed Transgender 26 Year Old [VIDEO]

Farlin Ave
28 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to CBS11 News, Dallas police are looking for a man who killed transgender 26 year old Carla Patricia Flores-Pavon. The victim was found dead in his apartment (The Citadel at Preston) near LBJ Freeway and Preston Rd on Wednesday (May 10).

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

The Latest:

6 Celebrities Who Identify As Pansexual

6 photos Launch gallery

6 Celebrities Who Identify As Pansexual

Continue reading Dallas Police Looking For Man Who Killed Transgender 26 Year Old [VIDEO]

6 Celebrities Who Identify As Pansexual

Janelle Monae finally put an end to the speculations about her sexuality and revealed that she identifies as Pansexual. But the “Make Me Feel” singer isn’t the only star who has spoken out about their pansexuality. Check out the gallery of below.

Dallas , murder , transgender

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
State Farm All-Star Saturday Night - NBA All-Star Weekend 2014
2 Chainz & YG perform “Proud” on Jimmy…
 3 hours ago
05.11.18
R. Kelly’s Music Removed From Spotify Playlists??
 4 hours ago
05.11.18
This Grandma Instagram Star Is Spilling All The…
 19 hours ago
05.10.18
Will Smith Explains How He Was Dead Broke…
 20 hours ago
05.10.18
Melissa McCarthy and Maya Rudolph Talk Their First…
 20 hours ago
05.10.18
Magic: Donald Glover Performs With Stevie Wonder, Kelly…
 20 hours ago
05.10.18
#GlobalGrindInfluencer: DevanOnDeck Gives The Secret To Personal Style…
 21 hours ago
05.10.18
Watch: The Cast Of ‘Dear White People’ Play…
 21 hours ago
05.10.18
Protect Your Coin: You Won’t Believe The Clever…
 22 hours ago
05.10.18
How Ride-Or-Die Are Your Friends? We Double Dog…
 23 hours ago
05.10.18
GG Music: Here’s Why You Won’t Stop Streaming…
 23 hours ago
05.10.18
Thirst Trap Thursday: 8 Celebrity Thirst Traps To…
 24 hours ago
05.10.18
No Chill: Michelle Wolf Joins A Black Woman…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
TIDAL X: Brooklyn - Arrivals
TIDAL Scandal: 2 Major Artists’ Albums Have Over…
 1 day ago
05.10.18
Music Midtown 2015 - Day 2
Sam Smith feat. Logic – ‘Pray’ [New Video]
 2 days ago
05.09.18
In Case You Missed It, Céline Dion’s Son…
 2 days ago
05.09.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now