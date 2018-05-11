Dallas Police Looking For Man Who Killed Transgender 26 Year Old [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to CBS11 News, Dallas police are looking for a man who killed transgender 26 year old Carla Patricia Flores-Pavon. The victim was found dead in his apartment (The Citadel at Preston) near LBJ Freeway and Preston Rd on Wednesday (May 10).

Dallas Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment Wednesday afternoon. https://t.co/RAPHwv2edi — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) May 11, 2018

