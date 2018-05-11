28 reads Leave a comment
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
According to CBS11 News, Dallas police are looking for a man who killed transgender 26 year old Carla Patricia Flores-Pavon. The victim was found dead in his apartment (The Citadel at Preston) near LBJ Freeway and Preston Rd on Wednesday (May 10).
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Kruz Newz: Rolls Royce Debuts its First Ever SUV
- Kruz Newz: Mother Received Inappropriate Text Messages from Teacher about her Son
- Kruz Newz: Burger King Asks Wendy’s to Prom!
- Dallas Police Looking For Man Who Killed Transgender 26 Year Old [VIDEO]
- 2 Chainz & YG perform “Proud” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- New Music: Kid Ink “One Time”
- R. Kelly’s Music Removed From Spotify Playlists??
- Cardi B On How She And Nicki Minaj Addressed Their ‘Misunderstanding’ At The Met Gala
- Teairra Mari Thanks Fans For Support After Sex Tape Scandal
- T.I. Is Done With The Back In Forth Over
6 Celebrities Who Identify As Pansexual
6 photos Launch gallery
6 Celebrities Who Identify As Pansexual
1. Janelle Monae1 of 6
2. Angel Haze2 of 6
3. Miley Cyrus3 of 6
4. Sia4 of 6
5. Angelina Jolie5 of 6
6. Lady Gaga6 of 6
comments – add yours