Kruz Newz: Find Out How You Can Qualify for Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest!

Nathan’s Famous is hosting a chance to qualify for its annual Independence Day competition on May 26 at Six Flags Over Texas. The winners (men & women) will earn a spot at the main event in Coney Island, on the Fourth of July.

 

