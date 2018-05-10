Kruz Newz: Find Out How You Can Qualify for Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest!

How to qualify for the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating contest right here in North Texas! https://t.co/w4IVFSiEad 🌭🌭 — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) May 8, 2018

Nathan’s Famous is hosting a chance to qualify for its annual Independence Day competition on May 26 at Six Flags Over Texas. The winners (men & women) will earn a spot at the main event in Coney Island, on the Fourth of July.

