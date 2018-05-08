Kruz Newz: Lebron James aka the Cleveland Cavaliers Swept the Toronto Raptors

LeBron James (34.0 PPG, 11.3 APG, 8.3 RPG) puts together a complete 2nd round performance, lifting the @cavs to the Eastern Conference Finals! #WhateverItTakes #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/beoLMLLOwc — NBA (@NBA) May 8, 2018

Well, if you don’t know by now the Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Toronto Raptors! Lebron will take part in his 10th conference finals in the past 12 years.

LeBron has more 4-game sweeps than anyone in NBA history. And it's not even close. pic.twitter.com/SE9oc9z7Gs — ESPN (@espn) May 8, 2018

2 down for LeBron pic.twitter.com/lvYXTYTFpf — ESPN (@espn) May 8, 2018

this is so savage lmao pic.twitter.com/rlBClyRgxp — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 8, 2018

