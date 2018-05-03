National News
Kruz Newz: Some Employers No Longer Testing for Marijuana

JKruz
10 reads
Well here is some good news for the smokers!  Drug testing is a BIG part of getting the job and some employers are dropping marijuana from the drug tests. They say they can’t find enough people to hire becasue they can’t pass the drug test!

drug testing , Job , marijuana

