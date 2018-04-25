DFW
Home > DFW

Kruz Newz: Texas Women Steal $3,000 Worth of Make-Up from Sephora

JKruz
1 reads
Leave a comment

A Southlake Sephora store was robbed of $3,000 worth of makeup.  The crazy part they stole some of it and then dumped it in their whip and came back the same day and stole more!

 

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

20 photos Launch gallery

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Kruz Newz: Texas Women Steal $3,000 Worth of Make-Up from Sephora

The Life & Times Of Kendrick Lamar (Photo Gallery)

makeup , southlake , Stolen , Texas , women

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now