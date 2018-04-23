Meet The Shun On Da Beat: The DFW Producer Behind Yella Beezy’s Hit “That’s On Me”

Check out this exclusive interview below with one of the DFW’s biggest producers… Shun On Da Beat.

97.9 The Beat: So Shun, you’ve produced for some big names in Hip Hop, both locally and nationally. Can you give us a run down on your resume?

Shun: I’ve produced for all most every artist in DFW. Yella Beezy, Trapboy Freddy, MO3, Go Yayo, Lil Ronny Mf, Solo Lucci & Many More… Really the entire Metroplex but that’s just to name a few in the City.. Outside of the city I have production credits with artist like Boosie, Offset (Migos), Young Dolph, Money Man, YSL Gunna, Curren$y, Yung Bleu, Money Bagg Yo, & More.

97.9 The Beat: So how did you connect with Yella Beezy and what was the process like producing his hit single “That’s On Me”?

Shun: I’ve been connected with Yella since his first Lite Work mixtape and we been rocking ever since. We had a song called “Last Night” that was playing in every strip club. After that was “Trap In Designer”, now “That’s On Me”. The recent hit “That’s On Me” was one of those least expected records. We went in focused on another song and slipped up and made that record afterwards. It was like a 5-10 minute beat I created at his condo.

97.9 The Beat: Who are some of the producers who inspire you?

Shun: I really just don’t have any particular producer I look up to, I just love all types of music. But if I had to say I would go with Zaytoven, Metro, & Dr. Dre.

97.9 The Beat: Any big projects you’ve been working on lately that the fans can look forward to this year?

Shun: Me & Yella got a lot more hits coming and hopefully I get more records placed on some of these big name artist I’ve been bumping shoulders with.

97.9 The Beat: Where’s your favorite place to eat at in the DFW?

Shun: I can’t just name one place but I do like to eat good. Anywhere with some steak and shrimp or some tacos, cool wit me.

97.9 The Beat: Where can people get a hold of you if they’re looking to buy beats?

Shun: Shunondabeat.com or contact me at 469-688-2438. My Instagram is @shunondabeat.

Interview by 97.9 The Beat‘s Online Editor Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

