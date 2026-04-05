Randy Orton’s Mystery Ally Reveal Was Supposed to Hit..It Didn’t

The reveal of McAfee as Orton's ally shifts the tone, complicating the established Orton-Rhodes narrative.

Cody Rhodes responds by defending WWE's current direction, emphasizing the in-ring competition over external factors.

The move introduces an external layer that feels more like a pivot than a natural progression of the story.

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

WWE UNIVERSE – There are moments in wrestling where anticipation does most of the work for you. When you let something breathe long enough, the audience starts building their own theories, their own expectations, and in some cases, their own version of what the payoff should be. That’s the space Randy Orton had been operating in for weeks. The idea that he was quietly aligned with someone behind the scenes added a layer to his feud with Cody Rhodes that felt intentional. Given their history, fans weren’t reaching when they started connecting dots. You’re talking about two decades of shared legacy, including Orton bringing Rhodes into the original Legacy faction alongside Ted DiBiase Jr. There was real substance to pull from, which made the speculation feel earned.

So when the reveal finally came on WWE SmackDown… it needed to land. Instead, it shifted the tone completely.



The Reveal: Pat McAfee Enters the Picture

Rather than circling back to history or deepening the narrative with someone tied to Orton’s past, WWE introduced Pat McAfee as the mystery ally And not subtly. McAfee returned after months away and immediately inserted himself into the moment, low-blowing Rhodes at a point where it looked like the champion had finally gained some control. From there, it turned into a full beatdown, with McAfee and Orton moving in sync, right down to matching RKO gear and a steel chair to drive the message home. It was aggressive and decisive. It was meant to feel like a statement,

then Pat grabbed the microphone. What followed was less about the rivalry and more about philosophy. McAfee positioned himself as someone who felt the business had moved on without him, aligning with Orton around the idea that WWE needed a shift back toward something more reminiscent of the Attitude Era. The message wasn’t subtle, and it wasn’t really designed to be.



Cody Rhodes Responds Like the Face of the Company

Later in the night, Rhodes came back out, not to retaliate physically, but to reframe the conversation. Instead of leaning into the chaos, he leaned into identity. He defended the current direction of WWE, pushed back on the idea that it needed to revert to something it once was, and made it clear that when it comes to WrestleMania, the conversation should come down to who the better wrestler is—not who can create the most noise. It was measured, intentional, and exactly what you would expect from someone positioned as the centerpiece of the company right now.



Why the Twist Doesn’t Fully Connect

On paper, the move checks certain boxes. McAfee brings visibility, he understands how to command attention, and he can speak in a way that resonates with audiences outside of wrestling, but that doesn’t automatically make the fit seamless. The issue here isn’t the effort, it’s alignment. When you build anticipation around a mystery, especially one tied to a storyline with this much history, the payoff has to feel like a natural extension of what’s already in motion. It has to deepen the story, not redirect it. McAfee’s involvement doesn’t necessarily do that. Instead, it introduces an external layer that feels more like a pivot than a progression. The commentary about WWE’s direction, while rooted in real conversations fans have had, doesn’t land as organically as it could. It comes across as something being said about the product rather than something that exists within it. At this stage, heading into WrestleMania 42, clarity matters more than commentary.



What Else Stood Out on SmackDown

Elsewhere on the show, Rhea Ripley picked up a submission win over Michin, but the real development came after the match when Jade Cargill and B-Fab attempted to shift momentum in their favor before Iyo Sky stepped in to even things out. That situation continues to evolve into something that feels less like a matchup and more like a layered standoff.Sami Zayn retained the Intercontinental Championship against Carmelo Hayes in a match that stayed grounded in competition until Trick Williams inserted himself post-match, adding another variable to a title picture that’s becoming increasingly crowded. The tag division also saw movement, with Damian Priest and R-Truth retaining their championships in a match that balanced chaos with control, a combination that has quietly defined that division over the last few weeks.



Final Perspective

This episode of SmackDown was clearly designed to shift momentum heading into WrestleMania, but the way it chose to do so raises questions about direction more than it answers them. The foundation of the Orton and Rhodes story was already strong. It had history, tension, and a clear emotional core. Introducing Pat McAfee at this stage doesn’t necessarily break that, but it complicates it in a way that feels unnecessary. At this level, less is often more and right now, the biggest question isn’t who Orton aligned himself with. It’s whether that decision actually moves the story forward in a meaningful way.

Written by JuugMasterJay

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