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Atlanta legend T.I. is stepping into a powerful new chapter—and he’s bringing fans along for the ride.

In an exclusive sit-down, the self-proclaimed “King of the South” opens up about his upcoming project Kill The King, a title that signals evolution, reflection, and possibly his final album. While retirement has been a question mark for years, T.I. makes it clear—this moment is about redefining legacy, not running from it.

He also takes us inside the creation of his new single “Let ‘Em Know,” produced by Pharrell Williams on a yacht in Miami—yes, in the middle of the ocean. With visuals directed by Hype Williams, the track is already dominating charts, proving T.I. still knows how to make noise on a global level.

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But it’s not just about hits—it’s about heart. His latest release “Trauma Bond” leans into deeper storytelling, featuring the Tuskegee band and a more emotional, layered sound.

Beyond music, T.I. is preserving culture through The Birth of Trap Music, a documentary with Drumma Boy that traces the genre’s roots from Atlanta’s streets to worldwide influence. For him, trap isn’t a trend—it’s lived experience.

The conversation also gets personal. T.I. reflects on hearing himself on the radio for the first time—a surreal, full-circle moment that reminded him just how far he’d come. He also looks back on milestone anniversaries, including I’m Serious, King, and the classic ATL.

From growth to legacy, this interview is honest, inspiring, and a reminder: the crown may evolve, but it’s never lost.

Watch the full interview here:

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