Cardi B Likes To Break Noses

2018 is the Year of Bardi, and I’m glad to see Spring season being kicked off with her being interviewed by the notorious, inquisitive Nardwuar. Of course his witty and clever research always bring stars to awe, but he he might have met his match when Cardi subtly out-weirds him.
