Ft. Worth Has A Hidden Gem: Clay Perry [VIDEO]

farlinave
17 reads
Meet Clay Perry. A rising musician making a way for himself in the Music Business out of Ft. Worth. His latest music video “I Can’t Help Ya” has gone viral on Facebook with over 300K views. His music has over 100K streams on Spotify. Basically, he’s definitely doing his thing. Check out the video above to see what I mean. He could be the next big thing out of Texas.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Continue reading Ft. Worth Has A Hidden Gem: Clay Perry [VIDEO]

clay perry

photos