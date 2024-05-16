Listen Live
Dallas Wings Win Season Opener Against Chicago Sky

Published on May 16, 2024

It’s officially WNBA season and the Dallas Wings are applying pressure! Last night they defeated the Chicago Sky in the season opener 87-79 at a sold out College Park Center at UTA. Arike Ogunbowale led the team with 25 points followed by Teaira McCowan with 18 pts, 13 reb, and Natasha Howard who had 15 pts and 13 reb!

Fans enjoyed seeing their favorite WNBA Superstars hit the court, but also got a glimpse at the newest players Jacy Sheldon, Sevgi Uzun, and Stephanie Soares! During their press conference after the game, Howard said, “The new pieces we have on the team, they’re good..they good. We did a good job at drafting good players, also from the players we drafted last year. It’s a really good piece at how we’re putting everything all together.”

The game brought a lot of media attention as LSU Champion Angel Reese made her WNBA debut with the Sky. Celebrities in appearance included Dallas native Tyrese Maxey, Dirk Nowitzki, and Latto!

The Wings have also announced a partnership with rideshare company Lyft! The  agreement is multiyear and will collaborate with the Wings to raise awareness on safety, women empowerment, and fighting against cancer. Lyft will also support the transportation needs of the Wings Basketball Operations and Front Office Staff, plus provide discounted offers for select Dallas Wings games and events! 

Dallas’ next game is May 18 at 7 PM at College Park Center at UTA. Tickets are as low as $70 on UTATickets.com. For more information on schedules, tickets, merch and more, visit:

WINGS.WNBA.COM

