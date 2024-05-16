Wings vs Sky Showdown

97.9 The Beat Featured Video CLOSE

Another sold out game for the season opener game against Chicago Sky!

The Dallas Wings secure the win tonight 87-79 in an incredibly intense game. The Wings gained the lead at the end of the 1st quarter and was able to hold it down majority of the game.

Chicago did not go down without a fight; they kept the score close but not enough to keep up with Dallas. Rookie Angel Reese showcased her talents as an essential player in her first regular season game by securing 12 of Chicago’s points.

Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard were a beautiful dynamic duo tonight scoring a combined total of 40 points for the Wings. Maddie Siergrist also had an amazing game making all the tough shots and being a big part of why the wings were able to maintain the slight edge on Chicago.

When asked about Maddy’s unbelievable performance tonight, her teammate Arike says, “Maddy’s huge! She came in with the right mindset and she came in and did amazing.”

The Dallas Wings and The Chicago Sky will face off again this Saturday at 7pm for another sold out game here at the College Park Center.