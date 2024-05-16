Radio Hall of Famer Chris Arnold Hyped for Mavs In NBA Playoffs!

DFW is fired up after the Dallas Mavericks defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals! The 119-110 win wasn’t an easy one, but now the Mavs can look forward to home court advantage in Game 3! Stars of the game were Luka Doncic and PJ Washington who scored his career playoff high with 19pts and 5 three-pointers in the first 15 minutes of the game!

Behind every good NBA team are the hard working entertainers that keep the spirit alive. Dallas Mavericks emcee and inclusion ambassador Chris Arnold is not new to this, but true to this! Arnold has been working alongside the Mavs for almost 30 years as an analyst with Fox Sports and their game night emcee. Now as the Mavs take off into the NBA Playoffs in 2024, Arnold has remained loyal and excited for Dallas to do one thing, Win. During his talk with midday host Jazzi Black, he shares his journey from radio to sports and spills the inside scoop on some of his favorite Mavericks!

Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals will be held May 11th in Dallas at the American Airlines Center at 8:30 PM. For more information on tickets, watch parties, and merch:

