Former Maverick Josh Howard Shares Tips For Game 5

The Western Conference Semifinals took a turn for Dallas Monday night as the Mavs lost control of Game 4 losing 100-96 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With about two minutes left in the 4th quarter, OKC stole the win due to multiple missed free throws where they made 23-of-24 to Dallas’ 12-of-23 according to CBS Sports.

Dallas Coach Jason Kidd said, “It’s unacceptable, we can’t shoot 50% if we want to win.” NBA.com also reports Kyrie Irving shared his thoughts saying, “We just didn’t finish the job. The little things matter; free throws, offensive rebounds, those 50-50 basketballs we saw when they beat us in OKC.”

As Mavs fans remain hopeful, Jazzi Black catches up with former Dallas Mavericks forward Josh Howard! After becoming a first round draft pick in 2003, Howard went on to play six and half seasons with the Mavs and helped lead them to the 2006 NBA Finals. The following year he was named a 2007 All-Star! During that time he also established the ‘Josh Howard Foundation’ that is dedicated to helping improve the lives of those living in economically disadvantaged communities through academic improvement, community outreach, and athletic fitness training according to Forbes.

It’s a full circle moment as Howard reflects on his favorite Playoff moments, gives advice to athletes on mental health, and shares his suggestions on what the 2024 Mavs team could do to advance in the series.

Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals is tonight at 8:30 PM at Paycom in Oklahoma City. The Mavericks are hosting an Official Watch Party at The Backyard located behind Deep Ellum at 505 N Good Latimer Expy, Dallas, TX 75204. Doors open at 8:00 PM. The game will also stream live on TNT.

